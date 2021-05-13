Authorities Refuse To Explain Criteria Behind Safe Travel List As Malta Starts Welcoming Tourists

Malta’s Health Ministry has refused to answer questions about the methodology used to determine which countries are placed on Malta’s safe travel list.

As things currently stand, Malta uses a three-tier system for determining what requirements travellers need to have fulfilled before they can travel to Malta.

Passengers arriving from countries on Malta’s so-called amber list can enter Malta without having to quarantine for 14 days, provided that they are able to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test carried out up to 72 hours before arrival or can prove that they are fully-vaccinated.

Travellers from all other countries are banned from travelling to Malta unless they are permanent residents of the island, in which case they are required to quarantine for two weeks. There are currently no countries on Malta’s green list.

Malta’s amber list was last updated on 27th April 2021 when the UK was added to the list.

Lovin Malta sent questions to the Health Ministry almost one month ago, asking for a clarification about the methodology being used to determine which countries are deemed safe for travel.

The questions were instigated by appeals from members of the Serbian community in Malta, who said they were finding it difficult to understand why Serbia was being kept off the list, despite the country’s low COVID-19 positivity rate.

Lovin Malta sought to understand whether there were plans for countries like Serbia and North Macedonia to be added to the list, given the sizeable communities from these countries living in Malta, as well as how authorities were going about determining which countries are added, or removed, from the list.

A Health Ministry spokesperson responded by saying that Serbia’s test positivity rate was too high for it to be included in Malta’s Amber list, but no reply regarding criteria for inclusion were forthcoming.