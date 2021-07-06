Award-Winning ‘Luzzu’ Will Get Its Maltese Theatrical Release On 8th September

Luzzu, a Maltese film that has received worldwide critical acclaim, will get its first theatrical release in Malta on 8th September 2021.

It will be the first time that the Sundance-Award winning feature will be on a Maltese screen, with a limited red carpet event taking place a few days earlier on 3rd September.

Luzzu, filmed by Alex Camilleri and produced by Rebecca Anastasi, Ramin Bahrani, Camilleri and Oliver Mallia, was the first Maltese film ever to premiere at the prestigious Sundance Festival earlier this year with Jesmark Scicluna, a real Maltese fisherman, winning Special Jury Award for his role in the film

The film depicts the homegrown tale of the two real fishermen as they come to terms with the hardships of their industry in the modern age, turning towards an illegal black market to care for their family and livelihood.

“I’ve been touched by the response to Luzzu which has resonated with viewers around the world,” said Camilleri for whom Luzzu marks his feature film debut. “But I know this film will be most appreciated by Maltese audiences. I’m thrilled to finally bring Luzzu home,” said Camilleri.

Ticket sales from Eden Cinemas for the premiere event on 3rd September are now open.