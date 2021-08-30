AX Group Responds to Valletta Platform Outrage: Nobody Objected And We Followed All The Permit Requirements

The operators of the Roselli Hotel have reacted to outrage about a platform set up in Merchants’ Street, insisting that the public consultation had been carried out prior to its installment during which no objections were raised.

This morning, Valletta local council minority leader Christian Micallef, raised the alarm over the new semi-permanent structure that has taken up a large chunk of the busy street.

“I will not accept this obscenity. There is a limit to everything. This limit has now been exceeded,” Micallef wrote on social media.

The platform is intended to house tables and chairs for patrons of the hotel’s various establishments.