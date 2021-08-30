AX Group Responds to Valletta Platform Outrage: Nobody Objected And We Followed All The Permit Requirements
The operators of the Roselli Hotel have reacted to outrage about a platform set up in Merchants’ Street, insisting that the public consultation had been carried out prior to its installment during which no objections were raised.
This morning, Valletta local council minority leader Christian Micallef, raised the alarm over the new semi-permanent structure that has taken up a large chunk of the busy street.
“I will not accept this obscenity. There is a limit to everything. This limit has now been exceeded,” Micallef wrote on social media.
The platform is intended to house tables and chairs for patrons of the hotel’s various establishments.
“AX Group wishes to clarify that prior to commencing works it diligently followed all the necessary planning and consultation processes according to law. The entire planning process was carried out in consultation with all stakeholders as part of the standard process,” the group said in a statement this afternoon.
“Throughout this lengthy process, the general public and all stakeholders were free to comment, give feedback and raise objections through the public consultation process. No objections to the proposal were raised during this period.”
AX Group added that the structure’s design was in full conformity with the approved permits and had been designed in a way to ensure that it is fully “demountable”.
“Ceremonial, social and cultural activities can continue as per local tradition,” it said, adding that it was confident that once completed, the structure would “complement Valletta and Malta’s strategy to upgrade its tourism product.”
