Baby Joins Mother In Maltese Prison As She Serves Year-Long Sentence Over Fake Documents

A mother with three young children has been allowed to keep her youngest baby with her inside prison as she serves her sentence.

The mother, who is from Ivory Coast, is serving her prison sentence as her two elder children, who are two and three years old, are being kept in a residential home.

However, her youngest child, who is less than 12 months old, has been “allowed” to accompany the mother inside Corradino Correctional Facility, TVM revealed.

The mother is serving a 12 month sentence after she was caught trying to leave Malta with fake documents. She had come to Malta as a refugee before authorities discovered her fake documents.