Baby Joins Mother In Maltese Prison As She Serves Year-Long Sentence Over Fake Documents
A mother with three young children has been allowed to keep her youngest baby with her inside prison as she serves her sentence.
The mother, who is from Ivory Coast, is serving her prison sentence as her two elder children, who are two and three years old, are being kept in a residential home.
However, her youngest child, who is less than 12 months old, has been “allowed” to accompany the mother inside Corradino Correctional Facility, TVM revealed.
The mother is serving a 12 month sentence after she was caught trying to leave Malta with fake documents. She had come to Malta as a refugee before authorities discovered her fake documents.
This comes right after there was a national outcry over two Turkish mothers who had been separated from their young sons over a similar crime. Following mounting pressure, a court turned their prison sentence into a suspended sentence, reuniting the families.
However, the Ivory Coast mother remains behind bars, separated from her two and three year olds, with her under one-year-old baby growing up inside Corradino Correctional Facility.
Maltese law allowed imprisoned mothers to keep their newborn babies up to one year with them in prison – however, this Ivory Coast mother is the only such case presently.
What do you make of this situation?