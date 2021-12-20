Bail Denied To Man Who Allegedly Supplied Bomb That Killed Daphne Caruana Galizia

Jamie Vella, one of the men who allegedly supplied the bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, will remain behind bars after a court rejected his request for bail.

Vella, along with co-accused Robert Agius and his brother Adrian, requested bail on 14th December. Their attempts to secure a release have been repeatedly shot down by the courts.

Today, Madame Justice Edwina Grima rejected the latest request, arguing that Vella stands accused of one of the most heinous crimes in the criminal code while noting that there is a right to bail that is not always guaranteed.

Meanwhile, there continues to exist fears of Vella’s ability to continue committing a crime while out on bail.

Jamie Vella and Robert Agius have been charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia along with other crimes, while Adrian Agius has been charged with ordering the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

The Maksar brothers are understood to be two of the most prominent members of Malta’s criminal underworld with interests in a number of criminal activities, both in Malta and abroad.

Earlier in the year, the police recently uncovered a stash of weapons that had been hidden on the seabed near Baħrija, possibly after the brothers had been tipped off about their impending arrest.

Lovin Malta is informed that the men have contacts in the police force and the armed forces.

