Ball In PA’s Court As Cultural Heritage Watchdog Decides That Sliema’s Palazzina Vincenti Merits Protection

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has decided that Palazzina Vincenti in Balluta is deserving of protection and inclusion in the list of scheduled buildings.

The villa, which is currently facing the threat of demolition, is considered to be an iconic modernist building with “historical, architectural, social, research representative, contextual and rarity levels”, the superintendence has said.

An application for its demolition and for it to be replaced by a 14-storey hotel is currently being evaluated by the Planning Authority, which will now need to decide whether to accept the Superintendence’s recommendation to schedule the building.

Asked what stage a request for the building to be scheduled was at, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said in Parliament yesterday that the Planning Authority’s executive council was considering the request.