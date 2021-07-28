Ball’s In Your Court: Bernard Grech Officially Writes To PM Calling For Joint Effort On Public Inquiry Findings

According to the inquiry’s terms of reference, the board must publish the report within eight days of it being handed to the Prime Minister.

The inquiry is expected to be handed to Abela by the board of inquiry at some point this week, with the expectation that it will be made public shortly after.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has written to Prime Minister Robert Abela with an appeal for both the government and the Opposition to work together in addressing any points flagged by the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The PN has sought to preempt the report’s publication by calling on the Prime Minister to commit to a bi-partisan effort in addressing any concerns it raises.

Grech made his appeal in an opinion piece published in the Malta Independent this morning and has now officially written to the Prime Minister.

“For me, as leader of the Opposition, the main priority is ensuring that all the pain and suffering that those close to Daphne have passed through and our efforts as a nation will not have been in vain and can lead to concrete changes for the good of Maltese democracy,” Grech said.

He appealed to the Prime Minister to commit to a joint response in Parliament by both the government and the Opposition and for concrete actions to be taken in order for Malta to be able to put what is its darkest chapter behind it.

