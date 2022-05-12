Watch: Balluta Bay Turns Milky White After Construction Waste From Development Ends Up In Sea

A part of Balluta Bay has turned milky white after construction waste from a controversial development at the former Piccolo Padre/Barracuda site seeped into the sea.

Images and videos sent to Lovin Malta show waste from the development polluting the waters. Lovin Malta is informed that ERA officers are currently on site and are assessing the situation.

The development, which is headed by Carlo Stivala, has already courted controversy. In January 2022, a stop notice for illegal works on the site was ignored. Ten days ago, a video showing its scaffolding structure nearing collapse went viral on social media.

Issues of construction waste polluting the seas is nothing new. In 2018, a development next door owned by the Stivala Group, which Carlo Stivala formed part of at the time, was temporarily stopped after construction waste seeped into the bay.

Malta is gearing up for its touristic season following two years of uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bay is a popular destination for visitors, with the government forking out thousands in a dredging exercise in the area.