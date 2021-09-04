Każini Association To Forge Ahead With Plan For Festas Return After Health Authorities Snub Request For Talks

“This working group consists of members who are fully involved in the organisation of their respective feasts, including representatives from band clubs, feast committees and decorations committees,” read the statement.

In a statement this morning, the association said that the working group had been established in order to prepare “concrete plans” regarding how feasts can be celebrated in full as of 1st January 2022.

Malta’s National Band Clubs Association has said that a working group had been established to plot a way forward for the organisation of feasts next year, after Public Health officials ignored their requests for talks.

The group, it said, was aiming to have a holistic plan in place by the end of the month, and will be presenting that plan to the country’s health authorities in order to “show that feasts can take place with no detrimental effects on people’s health.

“The association once again urges public health authorities to acknowledge the various letters sent to them over the past months and which haven’t yet been replied to.”

Last week, the association said it was saddened by the “disproportionate” action taken by the authorities to ensure their activities are in line with COVID-19 regulations.

“We urge everyone who wants to celebrate their feasts in the coming weeks to do so with full respect to the directives and measures announced by the Superintendence of Public Health,” the association said.

“We sadly take note of the disproportionate measures taken against band clubs and feast enthusiasts during the celebrations and activities that we’re organising.”

It pointed to the fact that village feasts had been nominated for inclusion on UNESCO’s global intangible heritage list, adding that a solution for next year’s feasts needed to be found immediately.

