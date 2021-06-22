Bangladeshi Worker Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit By Falling Rocks At Floriana Construction Site 

The incident happened at roughly 9:45am when a number of large rocks fell on the two men as they were working.

One of the two Bangladeshi workers who were injured this morning when rocks fell on them at a construction site in Floriana has suffered life-threatening injuries, the police have confirmed.

The police said that the two men, aged 40 and 24 were treated by a medical crew that was dispatched to the site.

Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, with the 40-year-old being certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were also on site to assist in the operation.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is leading an inquiry into the incident and police investigations continue.