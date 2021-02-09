Bank Of Valletta Headquarters Evacuated After Nearby Skips Catch Fire 

د . إAEDSRر . س

Bank of Valletta’s headquarters were temporarily evacuated today after nearby rubbish skips caught fire. 

Photos sent to Lovin Malta this afternoon showed several staff members standing outside the headquarters in Cannon Road, Santa Venera, with smoke spotted nearby and police cars at the scene.

A BOV spokesperson confirmed that skips accidentally caught fire and staff were evacuated as a precaution. No one suffered any injuries, the situation has been put under control and staff have returned to work.  

What do you make of this incident?

