Bank Of Valletta Slapped With Massive €2.6 Million Fine Over Money Laundering Breaches 

Bank of Valletta has been hit with a massive €2.6 million fine by Malta’s Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit over breaches of money laundering legislation.

The administrative fine was announced by the FIAU this morning. According to the financial crime watchdog, the bank failed to properly determine the ownership of 2,442 of its corporate customers, rendering it “unaware” of who it was ultimately servicing.

The lack of knowledge about clients did not necessarily mean that any of them were involved in money laundering or terrorist financing, though it is still a breach of the law.

A lack of transparency in Malta’s banking sector was one of the concerns raised by the Financial Action Task Force, which placed Malta on its list of countries requiring increased supervision in June.