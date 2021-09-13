Banking Gridlock Is Holding Malta’s Economy Back, SMEs Chamber Says As It Appeals For Proportionate Response To Greylisting 

The Maltese economy is being held back by banking problems being encountered by businesses, the Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises said this afternoon.

Presenting its proposals for Budget 2022, the chamber called for the situation to be addressed because Malta was becoming a less appealing jurisdiction to do business in with each passing day.

The chamber insisted that the relationship between small businesses and banks needed to improve.

“Rather than improving, since greylisting it has gotten more complex because of a vast amount of new rules that have been introduced. This is resulting in increased bureaucracy, delays and fees that small businesses can’t cope with.”

In this regard, the chamber proposed setting up a task force to draw up a charter for local banking services, as well as a board to which business could turn for redress in cases whether they have been the victim of disproportionate action on the part of Maltese banks.

“We are also proposing setting up a centralised Know Your Client system for different entities to use, in order for businesses not to have to fill in the same identical forms multiple times,” she said. “Having a person employed just to fill in KYC forms isn’t sustainable.”