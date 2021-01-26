Bars and Każini Won’t Open On 1st February As Initially Intended, Robert Abela Says

Bars and każini won’t reopen on 1st February as initially intended, Prime Minister Robert Abela said at a meeting earlier today.

The legal directive will be extended in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, but no indication has been given as to when these establishments will be allowed to reopen.

Moreover, new measures are expected to be announced to address activities surrounding carnival weekend… even though a curfew or lockdown are not expected.

Abela also spoke against closing schools despite pressure from teacher’s lobbies.

Bars were forced to close their doors at the beginning of November following a rise COVID-19 cases, in a legal notice that was set to expire on Thursday 1st December. The legal directive was extended to February after cases continued to rise.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a Buġibba bar owner warned that his establishment could close indefinitely if bars weren’t allowed to reopen by the beginning of February.

What do you make of this? Let us know below