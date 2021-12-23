د . إAEDSRر . س

Bars, Restaurants, Każini, Gyms, Pools And More Only Accessible For Vaccinated People In Malta From January

As of 17th January, 2022, individuals will need a vaccine certificate to enter a number of establishments, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced during a press conference today.

Bars, snack bars, restaurants, każini, gyms, pools, spas, casinos, playrooms, cinemas, theatres, sporting events and other organised events will only be accessible to people who provide a valid vaccine certificate.

Without a certificate, individuals will no longer be able to enter these establishments. This measure is aimed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus as a new variant, Omicron, has been confirmed on the island.

Over 90% of the population is currently vaccinated, with around 41% of the total population already having taken the booster jab.

You can watch the press conference below:

