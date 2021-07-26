Bathers Evacuated From Marsaxlokk Bay After WW2 Bomb Discovered 

A police spokesperson confirmed that the police were informed about potentially dangerous explosives discovered in the area earlier this morning.

Bathers who were swimming at Marsaxlokk bay this afternoon were asked to evacuate the area after a World War Two era bomb was found and reported to the authorities.

Members of the army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal arrived on site shortly after and are understood to currently be combing the area to ensure there is no danger to members of the public.

District police were on site to help keep the area clear until members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal cleared the area.

It is unclear whether the bomb poses any danger in its current form.

With Malta having the title of the most bombed area during the war, it isn’t uncommon for World War Two ear bombs to be found from time to time.

More as we get it.

Tag someone who needs to read this