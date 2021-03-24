Bathroom Heater Leak Led To Ramiro Mallia Suffering Fatal Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

A leak from a bathroom heater in an Qormi home led to the carbon monoxide poisoning and subsequent death of 19-year-old Ramiro Mallia.

Paramedics attempted to save the Qormi youth yesterday afternoon after his mother found him unconscious on the floor of the bathroom, TVM reported. The youth, who is being remembered for being an inspiration to countless others, is believed to have been showering when he fell unconscious.

Shockingly, 83% of Mallia’s blood has been been poisoned by the toxic gas carbon monoxide that had leaked from the heater.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious issue in homes around the world.

Each year in the US, around 50,000 people visit the emergency department due to accidental poisoning, with around 430 of these people dying. Carbon monoxide cannot be seen by the eye and doesn’t have a notable smell either, making it unfortunately easy to become poisoned without realising.

Chairman of the Emergency Department in Mater Dei Michael Spiteri spoke out on just how dangerous carbon monoxide poisoning can be, saying that if enough of the gas is inhaled in a short amount of time, the victim will feel nothing and pass out.

“Use carbon monoxide alarms,” Spiteri advised. “You can buy them with a few euro nowadays, and they can be literal life savers.”

Following Mallia’s death, social media was flooded with tributes to the inspirational youth who was known for being a cancer survivor, talented Qormi FC midfielder and volunteer who had “a heart of gold”.