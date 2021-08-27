BBC Orchestra Is Back In Malta This September Celebrating Queen

The BBC Orchestra will be back in Malta this September for a concert one telling the story of one of the world’s greatest rock bands, Queen.

It’s a Kind of Magic – The Queen Story, which will be performed at the Granaries in Floriana on 24th September, promises to tell the story of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon through their endlessly playable hit songs and the music legends who inspired them.

The 60-piece BBC Concert Orchestra and a dynamic rock band, together with a cast of star singers will perform songs by Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Aretha Franklin, John Lennon and more, together with Queen classics, including a re-creation of the whole of the legendary Live Aid set from Wembley Stadium.

A few days later on 28th September, the Heritage Orchestra will present Pete Tong Classics, which is set out to be an iconic classical electronic music event that is inventively bold and brightly reimagined.

Three albums in with Classic House, Ibiza Classics and Chilled Classics, Tong and co are owning the dancefloor and the concert arena in a wholly fresh, forward-thinking way.

Tickets for ‘It’s A Kind of Magic – The Queen Story’ and for ‘Pete Tong Classics’ are available at www.visitmalta.com.

This event is being organised according to the COVID-19 protocols currently in place by the Health Authorities. The maximum safety of the musicians, the performers and the audience remains a top priority throughout, Malta Tourism Authority said.

For this reason, when booking tickets online at visitmalta.com – which can be up to a maximum of six people per group, people will also be asked to confirm that they are in possession of a valid COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate.

There will be maximum groups of six seats with 2m distance between groups, and overall bubbles will be of a maximum of 340 people. Each bubble will have its own queuing system & amenities. Temperature will be checked upon entrance & and an approved vaccine certificate needs to be presented together with an Identification Document.