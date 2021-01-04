BCOM Students To Be Failed Automatically After Cheating Ring Discovered At University Of Malta

First year students studying commerce at the University of Malta are set to automatically fail after a cheating ring was discovered.

The scandal has left innocent students feeling confused and outraged over failing a study unit due to others’ actions, FreeHour reported.

“Dear student,” the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy began in a letter sent to students. “The Faculty is aware and has enough substantiated evidence of collusion in Test 1 and Test 2 for study unit EMA1008. In fact, the Faculty is in possession of more than 43 screenshots from a Facebook Messenger Chat to substantiate the claim.”

“In this instance, the mark of 0 for Progress Test 1 will be assigned to all students, with the possibility of re-assessment. When the re-assessment is taken, students shall be eligible to not more than the minimum pass mark.”

The unit, Quantitative Analysis for Business, is a maths heavy unit that focuses on quantitative analysis techniques such as linear algebra, differential calculus, linear programming, and optimisation techniques.

While it is not exactly known what cheating took place, they did affect two tests that were part of one study unit. The Faculty made it clear that if something similar happened again, the University Disciplinary Board would be brought in.

Not only that, but students may even fail the entire study-unit if cheating is found again by the Faculty. And any students who plan on appealing the decision may find themselves at a blockade as the Faculty said the decision was “final”.

“I spent money on private lessons, didn’t touch my phone, & I’m getting a 0,” said one annoyed student.

