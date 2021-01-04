د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BCOM Students To Be Failed Automatically After Cheating Ring Discovered At University Of Malta

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

First year students studying commerce at the University of Malta are set to automatically fail after a cheating ring was discovered.

The scandal has left innocent students feeling confused and outraged over failing a study unit due to others’ actions, FreeHour reported.

“Dear student,” the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy began in a letter sent to students. “The Faculty is aware and has enough substantiated evidence of collusion in Test 1 and Test 2 for study unit EMA1008. In fact, the Faculty is in possession of more than 43 screenshots from a Facebook Messenger Chat to substantiate the claim.”

“In this instance, the mark of 0 for Progress Test 1 will be assigned to all students, with the possibility of re-assessment. When the re-assessment is taken, students shall be eligible to not more than the minimum pass mark.”

The unit, Quantitative Analysis for Business, is a maths heavy unit that focuses on quantitative analysis techniques such as linear algebra, differential calculus, linear programming, and optimisation techniques.

While it is not exactly known what cheating took place, they did affect two tests that were part of one study unit. The Faculty made it clear that if something similar happened again, the University Disciplinary Board would be brought in.

Not only that, but students may even fail the entire study-unit if cheating is found again by the Faculty. And any students who plan on appealing the decision may find themselves at a blockade as the Faculty said the decision was “final”.

“I spent money on private lessons, didn’t touch my phone, & I’m getting a 0,” said one annoyed student. 

Have you been affected by this ruling?

READ NEXT: Former Msida Councillor Raises Alarm After Brother's Images Appear On 'Fake' Grindr Account

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK