Becky The Dog Rescued After Owner Abandons Her And Attempts To Run Her Over In Mġarr

A female dog has been rescued in Mġarr after its previous owner attempted to run it over.

Animal rescuers at the Association of Abandoned Animals shared the shocking story on Facebook, recounting how a random bystander may have made all the difference in Becky’s rescue.

“Yesterday at around 9pm in Mgarr, a car opened its door and they threw this dog out,” AAA said. “The dog started to run back towards the car and the car driver drove in her direction , trying to run her over. A jogger that happened to be there started to scream and the car driver sped away.”

While they weren’t able to record the car’s license plate number, the Animal Welfare director has been informed of the incident.