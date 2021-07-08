Becky The Dog Rescued After Owner Abandons Her And Attempts To Run Her Over In Mġarr
A female dog has been rescued in Mġarr after its previous owner attempted to run it over.
Animal rescuers at the Association of Abandoned Animals shared the shocking story on Facebook, recounting how a random bystander may have made all the difference in Becky’s rescue.
“Yesterday at around 9pm in Mgarr, a car opened its door and they threw this dog out,” AAA said. “The dog started to run back towards the car and the car driver drove in her direction , trying to run her over. A jogger that happened to be there started to scream and the car driver sped away.”
While they weren’t able to record the car’s license plate number, the Animal Welfare director has been informed of the incident.
Abandoned pets in Malta is a serious and ongoing issue, with several organisation set up to cater for their needs and try to find them a new home.
AAA asked the public to get in contact with them if anyone recognised Becky, who seems to be quite young, at just over one year old.
However, activists used the incident to appeal to the public to treat their pets with respect, and not try to abandon them and kill them.
“Dogs are not ours to abandon or drive over them. To her ex-owners – shame on you, human trash.”
“She is the loveliest girl ever. We will be neutering and chipping her, and then place her for adoption. This big beauty deserved so much more.”
Do you recognise Becky? Share this story to help find the original owners