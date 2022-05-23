Before End Of Price Hedging, Malta Saw Interconnector Energy Prices More Than Double ElectroGas

Malta is paying over double the price for energy imports from the Sicily interconnector when compared to ElectroGas electricity prices, a new parliamentary question has revealed.

The new numbers reveal that over the winter, the price of energy from the interconnector ballooned drastically, rising to €258.25 per megawatt – a major jump when compared to the €85.81 per megawatt via ElectroGas.

The numbers were revealed by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli when questioned by PN MP Mark Anthony Sammut, MaltaToday reported.

The interconnector covers around 25 – 30% of Enemalta’s coverage. Back in 2020, the cost was around €58.09 per megawatt; in 2021, it rose to €148.02 per megawatt.

Malta had hedged its energy prices in a deal set to expire in April, 2022.