Being Ian Borg: Malta’s Transport Minister Has Been Turned Into A Lemon-Throwing, Chainsaw-Wielding Character

A new game has just hit the Google Play store featuring Malta’s Transport Minister as the main character – and it’s got enough lemons to satisfy the entire town of Dingli. “The Malta ChIANsaw Massacre is a simple but fun endless runner game,” the developers over at Ġaħan Studios said in the description of their newly launched app. “Join Ian with his chainsaw on his campaign to chop down as many trees as possible,” they continued. “Throw lemons at anyone in the way and try to survive for as long as you can to get a high score.” “#GettingThingsDone has never been this much fun!”

Screenshot from the game

The cheeky take on Malta’s Transport Minister sees the player take control of a pixelated version of Ian Borg, wielding a chainsaw against every tree he comes across and throwing lemons at any pesky journalists that try to get near him. Rack up points by chopping down trees and collecting petrol till you eventually unlock the big guns: a bulldozer. For anyone stepping off a plane to Malta for the first time; Borg’s Transport Ministry has received heavy criticism over the last few years over its approach to the environment, in no small part due to several ongoing road and infrastructure works with Infrastructure Malta, with trees seen as one of the major sacrifices the island is happy to make. In light of this criticism online, many of Borg’s supporters often hit back with lemon emojis, in reference to how “bitter” his critics are. These key elements have now been immortalised forever in the game, and you can now wield them as you wish.

This can actually be you now

Unfortunately, The Malta ChIANsaw Massacre is only available on Android and has yet to be released on iOS. Released days ago, it’s already racked up some five star reviews, with one person saying: “Amazing, I can finally play as my hero, prosit minestra“. But with some cool retro graphics, catchy music and relatable gameplay in front of a construction-filled backdrop, you can now officially live your wildest Cabinet member dreams – just don’t forget to bring a kisra ħobż ta’ Ġuzu tal-Beżuża with you in case you get hungry. Tag a lemon