Beirut Or Birkirkara? Adrian Delia Shares Eye-Opening Snaps Of His Hometown

The former leader of the Nationalist Party and the current PN Spokesperson for Transport, Mobility and Capital Projects has shared some shocking images from the central Maltese town of Birkirkara.

Sharing pictures of overflowing piles of rubbish, large appliances like fridges abandoned in the street and even an entire bonfire in the backroads of the town, Adrian Delia – who grew up in Birkirkara – asked if the pictures really were from Malta in 2022, and not from Lebanon’s war-torn Beirut in the 1980s or Afghanistan’s problematic Kabul in the 1990s.

However, unfortunately, they are very much from Malta in 2022 – behind the Church of St Francis in Birkirkara, to be exact.