د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Belarusian Man Seriously Injured After Getting Hit By A Bike In Gżira

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A Belarusian man has suffered serious injuries after getting hit by a motorbike on Friday night in Gżira.

Police said the incident happened at around 11.30pm on Triq Tas-Sliema, Gżira. It involved a Kymco Agility motorbike driven by a 28-year-old Serbian who resides in Birkirkara.

Both men were seen by a medical team. The 37-year-old Belarusian pedestrian was taken to Mater Dei Hospital to treat serious injuries. The motorcyclist was taken to a health centre for slight injuries.

 

READ NEXT: After Given Laxatives And Forced To Dig Through Own Excrement To Prove She Doesn't Have Drugs, Woman Loses Inhumane Treatment Case

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?