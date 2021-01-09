Belarusian Man Seriously Injured After Getting Hit By A Bike In Gżira

A Belarusian man has suffered serious injuries after getting hit by a motorbike on Friday night in Gżira.

Police said the incident happened at around 11.30pm on Triq Tas-Sliema, Gżira. It involved a Kymco Agility motorbike driven by a 28-year-old Serbian who resides in Birkirkara.

Both men were seen by a medical team. The 37-year-old Belarusian pedestrian was taken to Mater Dei Hospital to treat serious injuries. The motorcyclist was taken to a health centre for slight injuries.