‘Believe In Science’: Chris Fearne Reassures Nation As He Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccine

2nd COVID19 #vaccine dose taken at Mater Dei this morning: Believe in #science 🙏🇲🇹 pic.twitter.com/vm63yQLwjL

Fearne took to social media to announce the news while urging his followers to “believe in science” in an act to reassure the nation’s trust in the inoculation program.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has publicly taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Minister is just one of several public figures who have been public with receiving the vaccination. Over the weekend, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci also received her second dose.

Meanwhile, Malta continues to race ahead of its EU peers in an effort to vaccinate its citizens with 11.7 people per 100 administered a single dose of the vaccine since 23rd December 2020.

Denmarks follows suite with 6.99 people per 100 receiving a single dose while Romania is next with 5.79 people per 100.

Share this post to spread the good news