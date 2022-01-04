د . إAEDSRر . س

Beloved Puttinu Cares Founder Victor Calvagna Dies 

Victor Calvagna, the much-loved and respected child cancer consultant, has died, a few days after he was run over.

“He was a humble man who gave his life to sick children and their parents who he loved so much,” Puttinu Cares, the charity he founded, said as it announced the sad news.

“He taught us to be of service to others without expecting anything in return. Thank you for the great examples and values you engrained within us. We will never forget you and we will love you forever.”

Calvagna was hit by a car while jogging in Qawra late last month, an accident that caused him to lose almost all his brain functions.

The accident shocked the nation, with everyone from the Prime Minister to the families of sick children he helped praying for his recovery.

Police are investigating the incident.

