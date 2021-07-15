Beloved Sunday Show Ħadd Għalik Is Coming To An End After 13 Years

One of Malta’s most popular Sunday game shows has announced it is coming to an end after 13 years of laughter. Ħadd Għalik would often be playing in kitchens and living rooms across the island over Sunday lunch as host Angie Laus pitted two themed teams against each other in over-the-top games to win prizes. In its 13-year run, everyone from leading politicians to famous celebrities to the average Joe has appeared on the show, often giving “rival” groups a chance at levity and a break from all the seriousness throughout the week. Laus took to social media with a message announcing the show is ending; however, she took the opportunity to announce the team’s newest venture – a new show called U Ejja.

Not much is known about Uejja yet, though it’s safe to assume it will be bringing the family fun once again. Over its 13-year run, the show had become known not only for its fun challenges and ridiculous reactions from participants but also for some of the characters making up part of the crowd – including the iconic Meme.

As light-hearted as the game was, people took the challenges seriously – check out Eileen Montesin gunning for the top spot in one of her appearances. And similar to other popular Maltese TV shows like Xarabank, avid crowd participation was always present and welcome… to a certain extent, of course.

The other side to politicians would also be brought out on these shows – check out PN leader Bernard Grech belt out an opera number when he had appeared.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Angie Laus said her entire team was “very excited” to sart their next venture. “It is, of course, hard to step out of your comfort zone and Ħadd Għalik with its repeated success became a huge comfort zone for us,” she said. “But we are more excited than nervous. There are big plans already in play for the future and I truly believe that U Ejja will be very well received, you will, however, have to wait just a bit longer for more details.”

Though the show may not have been ground zero for the hottest political debates, it never wanted to be that, instead providing a fun, light-hearted space for a country that’s obsessed with politicking. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting Angie Laus and her team at WE Media to see what Uejja will have in stores for Maltese families next – but rest assured, it’s going to be entertaining. What was your favourite Ħadd Ghalik moment? Let us know in the comments below