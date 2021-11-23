Bench Erected On Valletta Bastion Edge Raises Safety Concerns

Someone has erected a bench on the very tip of the bastions within Valletta’s Hastings Gardens.

While most would think that spot could be one of the best places to take in a view of the islands, many are raising concerns over the dangers it could pose.

The bench lies perilously at the edge of the bastion wall, with a massive drop right beneath it. Hastings Gardens are regularly visited by both locals and tourists, which has panoramic views of Malta.

It’s unclear who erected the bench or why. However, it appears that it was dislodged from its location in the garden and put on the bastion wall. Many are hoping that it is removed soon.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the local council over the matter. The images have been sent to the police.