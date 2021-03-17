Benna Responds To Controversy After Public Backlash Accusing Advert Of Sexism

Benna has officially released a statement after an advert for the limited edition Red Velvet Milkshake sparked controversy on social media, with some calling it out as sexist and outdated in the way it portrays women.

The advert in question shows a man bored at work, yet when he takes a sip of the Red Velvet Milkshake, he begins to see his female co-worker in a whole new way, implicitly fantasying about her in a sexual manner. Additionally, the theme of the advert being ‘Taste the Temptation’ has only further fuelled the controversy.

Benna has now released a statement, explaining that they acknowledge the problems the advert has caused in the way the public has reacted to it.

“We support gender equality throughout and at no stage would we promote otherwise. People’s opinion has always been at the heart of our brand and will always remain so.”

Their statement also explained that they shall continue to “listen and value both praise and criticism to constantly strive and improve in all our efforts”.

Whilst they did not intend to offend anyone, Benna has stated that they completely understand how it may be interpreted differently.