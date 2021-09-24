Berlin Festival Director In Malta For Pride Week Event Forced Into Quarantine Despite Having German Vaccine Certificate 

A Berlin film director who arrived in Malta this week for the Malta Pride Week exhibition Refraction has been forced into mandatory quarantine despite being in possession of a valid vaccine certificate issued by Germany.

Soura Film Festival director Robert Moussa arrived in Malta on Wednesday but was stopped at the airport and forced into quarantine despite being in possession of a valid vaccine certificate.

Moussa recovered from COVID-19 after having contracted the virus. He was subsequently administered a single dose of a vaccine, as per Germany’s policy for people who have contracted the virus.

Germany’s health minister announced last week that anyone who tests show has antibodies for the virus, can be administered only a single dose of the vaccine.