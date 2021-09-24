Berlin Festival Director In Malta For Pride Week Event Forced Into Quarantine Despite Having German Vaccine Certificate
A Berlin film director who arrived in Malta this week for the Malta Pride Week exhibition Refraction has been forced into mandatory quarantine despite being in possession of a valid vaccine certificate issued by Germany.
Soura Film Festival director Robert Moussa arrived in Malta on Wednesday but was stopped at the airport and forced into quarantine despite being in possession of a valid vaccine certificate.
Moussa recovered from COVID-19 after having contracted the virus. He was subsequently administered a single dose of a vaccine, as per Germany’s policy for people who have contracted the virus.
Germany’s health minister announced last week that anyone who tests show has antibodies for the virus, can be administered only a single dose of the vaccine.
Allied Rainbow Group director Clayton Mercieca said in a Facebook post that despite several attempts to contact the authorities, no answer had been forthcoming.
“We need help as we have exhausted all options,” Mercieca wrote.
The exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv is a celebration of LGBTIQ+ artists worldwide and as recognition that the fight for equality is an ongoing global issue.
In addition to the works on display at Spazju Kreattiv, a film program in collaboration with Berlin’s SOURA Film Festival has also been planned, and which Moussa has travelled to Malta for.
The film program will showcase seven short films from SWANA Region and will be run from today till tomorrow.
REFRACTION will run until 24th October, at Spazzju Kreattiv in Valletta.
