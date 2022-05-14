Bernard Grech Backtracks On Leadership Campaign Pledge To Take ElectroGas Deal To Court 

Bernard Grech has backtracked on a promise to file a court case against the ElectroGas power station contract that he had made during his PN leadership campaign two years ago.

In September 2020, just over a week before he was elected leader, Grech pledged that a court case against ElectroGas would be one of his main priorities.

“If I am given the faith to lead the Nationalist Party I, together with a team of experts, will look into what steps can be taken in our courts so that this contract can be rescinded and so the people can be untied of the extra payments which are a direct result of corruption,” he said.

He would have been the second PN leader to file a court case against a major public contract after his predecessor Adrian Delia filed a case against a hospital contract that was initially Vitals Global Healthcare and then passed on to Steward.

Delia’s case, which he filed in February 2018, is still ongoing, but has already yielded significant results including the release of an MoU signed months before a tender was even issued.

Asked by Lovin Malta why the court case hasn’t been filed yet, a PN spokesperson responded that a few weeks after Grech’s election as Opposition Leader, the Public Accounts Committee started investigating the NAO on the ElectroGas deal upon the initiative of the Opposition members on said Committee.