Bernard Grech Backtracks On Warning To Pro-Choicers And Insists Freedom Of Thought Is Sacrosanct

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has taken a step back from his blunt warning that he will not allow pro-choice people to represent or even form part of the PN.

“When I said that nobody will be allowed to be pro-abortion and remain in PN, what I meant is that nobody will be allowed to campaign for abortion legislation under the PN ticket,” Grech told Times of Malta.

“This is an issue on which I am not ready to compromise and on which our statute does not even permit compromise.”

Arguing that freedom of thought is “sacrosanct”, he said everyone is willing to join the PN “regardless of their beliefs”, so long as they stand by the party’s stance against the decriminalisation of abortion.