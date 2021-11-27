Bernard Grech Blasts Ian Borg Over Roads Flooding: Were You Not Aware Of Climate Change A Year Ago?

Nationalist Leader Bernard Grech has insisted that Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg needs to be held accountable for the failure of infrastructural projects he has overseen and which resulted in widespread flooding this week. “The more I hear Ian Borg say this is because of climate change, the more convinced I am that he has no respect for people’s intelligence,” Grech said in response to claims by the minister that the floods were simply the result of climate change. “Climate change is not a recent phenomenon, it’s been around for years… You finished these projects a year or two ago. Hadn’t you noticed we had floods then?

The PN leader was speaking during a phone-in interview on the party’s NET FM where he was asked about the flooding. The country experienced a month’s worth of rainfall in a single day on Thursday with several localities and key roads closed to severe flooding. This included a part of the recently-completed Marsa Junction Project which flooded for a second time this winter on Thursday. Grech insisted that while it was true that an unusually high amount of rainfall was registered, it was unacceptable to see new roads being unable to take the water. “This is a result of the minister’s incompetence,” Grech said. “This is the result of years of ignoring what needs to be done for the country and uprooting trees everywhere he doesn’t think is important.” Grech said the projects implemented by the minister in recent years had failed. “People spending millions in taxpayer funds should be accountable. We are simply seeing the result of a lack of serious planning.” The PN leader also called on the government to prioritise assistance to farmers who suffered damage to rubble walls, of which there were many, he said.

Metsola nomination a vote of confidence in the PN Grech also took the opportunity to congratulate PN MEP Roberta Metsola for her nomination to be the EPP's candidate for the post of European Parliament President. He said her nomination made Malta proud and put the PN on the forefront of writing the county's history. Metsola, he said, had made a name both for herself and Malta with her work in the parliament. "Her vote is also recognition of Malta and the PN, which has always believed in the abilities of the Maltese and Gozitan people," Grech said. He recalled how the PN had led Malta's bid to join the EU, which was heavily opposed by Labour at the time. Grech was critical of Prime Minister Robert Abela's statement this week that Metsola had worked against the country's interests. "It is Abela who is working against the country's interests by protecting those who got us onto the grey list," he said.