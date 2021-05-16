Bernard Grech Blasts Minister Carmelo Abela For ‘Forgetting’ He Testified Over HSBC Heist 

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called out OPM Minister Carmelo Abela for claiming to have forgotten that he had testified in connection with the failed 2010 HSBC heist.

In an interview this morning, Grech said straight out that he doesn’t believe Abela’s version of events and called out Prime Minister Robert Abela for not taking any action against his ministry.

“It’s clear that Carmelo Abela isn’t credible when he claims to have forgotten testifying,” Grech said. “I remember clients coming to my legal office, scared that they were going to have to testify in court, not because they did anything wrong but because it wasn’t normal for them and the mere act of testifying scared them.”

“However, Carmelo Abela says he doesn’t remember testifying about an issue like this – do you believe him? I forgot what I ate yesterday and the day before but I remember testifying in a magisterial inquiry back in 2004 after I ran over a girl and I remember the inquiry concluding that I wasn’t at fault. There are certain incidents which are impossible to forget unless you have amnesia.”