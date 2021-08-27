Bernard Grech Condemns Cyberattacks On Journalists And Calls On Prime Minister To Do The Same 

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has condemned cyberattacks on journalists, politicians and activists in recent days, urging Prime MInister Robert Abela to do the same. “I condemn the culture of hate toward journalists and invite the Prime Minister to do the same immediately,” Grech said in a Facebook post. “These attacks towards journalists, bloggers and politicians are weakening the pillars of Maltese democracy and are leading to a situation where those investigating corruption and abuse of power are being intimidated.”

Grech said the country could no longer remain silent in the face of “threats, disruption and intimidation”. The Opposition leader’s call follows reports that several of the country’s media houses have been targeted using fake emails purportedly coming from civil society group Repubblika, journalist-activist Manuel Delia and Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi. In comments to Lovin Malta yesterday, Charles Mercieca, one of the lawyers representing Yorgen Fenech, said that he too had received similar emails. Grech’s call was endorsed by Matthew Caruana Galizia, who stressed that the message went beyond partisan politics. He added that Malta was being threatened with an “aggressive disinformation campaign, designed to spread doubt and confusion about criminal proceedings”. Since being reported on in the media, the emails have become more frequent with those on the other end appearing to have upped the ante, with a fake website posing as Delia’s blog also being set up yesterday. ‘Attacks coordinated by soulless lawyers’ In a Facebook post uploaded earlier today, Azzopardi said it was obvious where the attacks were coming from and why they had started.