Bernard Grech Continues With Shakeup Of PN Top Brass With New Presidents Lined Up For Party Organs

In comments to Lovin Malta, Grech confirmed that he had been “encouraged” to run for the post by Bernard Grech.

Lawyer and candidate Joseph Grech, who is also president of the party’s youth wing MZPN, will be running for the post of executive committee president, while candidate Graham Bencini is expected to run for the post of administrative council president.

Nationalist Party administrative council president Carm Mifsud Bonnici and executive committee president Alex Perici Calascione will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming internal elections for the post as party leader Bernard Grech continues with a shakeup of the party’s top brass.

“I would like to first of all thank Dr Alex Perici Calascione who has been exemplary and has shown leadership during his term as president of the PN executive committee,” Grech said.

“I will be contesting this role after being encouraged to do so by PN leader Bernard Grech. I have always sought to be part of the regeneration and renewal of the PN, and I believe that this will help serve this purpose.”

Grech said he had met with Perici Calascione to discuss his candidature and that he had encouraged him to run for the post.

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite anyone who believes that this country needs a fresh page to join the PN,” Grech said.

Similarly, Bencini said he too had been approached by Grech and encouraged to run for the post of administrative council president.

“I will be submitting my name. I’ve accepted because I want to help the leader in rejuvenating and renewing the party in order for it to have a fresher look that will allow it to win an election,” he said.

Like Grech, Bencini said he had spoken with Mifsud Bonnici, who he said had also encouraged him to put his hat in the ring.

The moves are part of a clear strategy on the part of the PN to place the party’s younger activists and officials in key roles, and come days after it was announced that former Lovin Malta CEO Christian Peregin would be moving to the party to become its chief strategist.

The PN has also announced that Francis Zammit Dimech would be stepping down as Secretary General, to be replaced by 26-year-old Michael Piccinino.

Last week also saw the election of criminal lawyer Joe Giglio and former Eurovision contestant Julie Zahra elected to the executive committee, while Mark Anthony Sammut was also elected president of the PN’s general council.

What do you make of these changes? Comment below