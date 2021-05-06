WATCH: Bernard Grech Declares End To Azzopardi-Delia Feud But Warns He Will Not Tolerate More

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has insisted that a feud between two of his MPs has been resolved while warning that he would not tolerate any similar incidents going forward. Grech was giving comments to journalists who had congregated outside the party’s headquarters in Pieta in anticipation of an executive committee meeting called by Grech himself to discuss and take action on, a public spat between former leader Adrian Delia and MP Jason Azzopardi. The meeting was however cancelled since Azzopardi and Delia had “resolved” their differences. “I was, am and will continue to be determined to strengthen the PN and I am prepared to take whatever decisions need to be taken and to be tough with anyone I need to be tough with,” Grech said.

He said the meeting had been cancelled because there was no need for it after the matter had been resolved. Asked what action he would take should a similar incident happen again, Grech said he would have no problem expelling those that needed to be expelled from the party. “The time for posting on Facebook is over. This is a serious party with serious candidates. We must move forward,” he said. News that the meeting had been cancelled arrived as journalists and members of the committee started to arrived at the party’s headquarters with both Delia and Azzopardi already inside.

This was followed by a joint statement by the two MPs declaring that the two had settled their differences and pledged to work together for the good of the party. Both Azzopardi and Delia did not comment as they left the headquarters, but both denied that they had been forced into issuing the statement.