Bernard Grech Endorses New Vaccine Rules But Urges Transparency From Health Authorities

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has endorsed the upcoming rules which will limit entry to restaurants, bars, gyms, sports events and other venues to adequately vaccinated people.

“We’re making it clear that we follow the health authorities’ official instructions as they have all the details in hand, and we will keep endorsing official decisions,” Grech said when asked by Lovin Malta at a press conference if the PN endorses the new rules, which are set to come into force on 17th January.

However, he said the PN will keep on urging the health authorities to be more transparent with the information in its possession, warning their opacity risks undermining public trust in the vaccine.

“No wonder more and more people are losing trust in the vaccine day by day, as they can see that despite the vaccine, their regular day-to-day activities are still inhibited.”

“While the PN has always stated that the vaccine is an important tool, we have also said that the vaccine alone won’t get us out of this situation; in fact quarantine and mask-wearing is still in place. Let’s keep sending out a message that we must shoulder responsibility because our health depends on each other.”

As of 17th January, bars, snack bars, restaurants, każini, gyms, pools, spas, casinos, playrooms, cinemas, theatres, sporting events and other organised events will only be accessible to people who provide a valid vaccine certificate.

From that date, certificates will only be valid for primary vaccines administered within the past three months and boosters administered within the past nine months.

These new rules are already proving controversial, including among people who had reacted negatively to the primary vaccine and are being denied an exemption from the booster.