Bernard Grech Endorses Proposal To Replace Floriana Public Library Parking Spaces With Garden

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has endorsed a proposal to replace parking spaces in front of the Floriana public library with a garden and pedestrian zones.

“This is the kind of development the PN wants to see in Malta and Gozo,” Grech said. “This project should serve as an example of how history and nature can merge together to provide the public with open spaces. It will breathe new life into the library and improve accessibility.”

“I wish the National Book Council all the best in carrying out this important project, which should certainly serve as an example for similar developments in other places.”

“We believe such projects will improve our quality of life and safeguard the health of the people of Malta.”