Bernard Grech Files Police Report After Spotting Drone Flying Over His Home

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has filed a police report after spotting a drone flying over his home in Mosta without his permission, Lovin Malta can confirm.

The law prohibits people from flying drones over private property without the consent of the property owner, with Transport Malta’s guidelines stating drone operators must ensure they observe the relevant trespass laws.

Grech yesterday accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of ordering PL media house ONE News to fly a drone over his home so as to “invent a story” about him.



“If ONE News had knocked on my door, I’d have invited them in and given them a tour of my home, which my family and I built ourselves and for which we had to work for decades, including on weekends, and through manual labour too,” he said.

ONE News hasn’t published a story with footage of the Opposition Leader’s home and Abela has yet to comment about the accusation.

However, when questioned by Times of Malta today, Abela told them to “look at the Opposition leader’s villa with a pool”, asking how he could have built the property while declaring an annual profit €6,000.

He repeated this statement during an interview on Xtra in response to questions about a 2018 property deal he had entered with Christian Borg, a car dealer who was recently charged with kidnapping a man.