Bernard Grech: I Know Drone Wasn’t Sent To My Home By Planning Authority 

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has said he has information to prove that a drone that flew over his house earlier this week wasn’t sent by the Planning Authority as part of its geological surveillance. “At 4:45pm [on Monday], a drone flew down over my home and filmed my wife on the terrace and my son who went out to investigate the sound,” Grech said on NET FM this morning. “We have clear information that show this wasn’t a Planning Authority drone. We know this exactly.” The PN leader reiterated his belief that the drone was sent to his home as part of a political campaign by the ruling Labour Party, warning that Prime Minister Robert Abela showed a complete disrespect to boundaries.

“Not even my family is a boundary to him,” he said. “Abela can attack me and invent things about me all he wants and I have nothing to be ashamed or afraid of, but he doesn’t understand the boundaries of my private home.” On the same day that the drone flew over Grech’s home, Abela twice questioned – on the TVM show Xtra and when doorstepped by Times of Malta – how the PN leader had managed to build a “villa with a pool” while declaring an annual income of €6,000. The PN leader declared an income of around €6,500 back in 2009 but this climbed significantly in the following years. Grech today said Abela’s link to the drone “slipped” out of his mouth when he told journalists to investigate his house. Strangely, although the Prime Minister said this would be a “really interesting” story for journalists to look into, it wasn’t pursued at all by PL media house ONE in the coming days.

As Grech filed a police report, several commenters suggested the drone might have actually belonged to the PA, noting that it had informed the nation that it will carry out drone surveys around Naxxar in February. Grech lives on the outskirts of Mosta, closer to Rabat than Naxxar. Abela has denied any involvement in sending a drone to fly over Grech’s home while ONE’s executive chairman Jason Micallef has said that no one “ordered” a ONE TV drone to capture footage of the PN leader’s home.

However, Micallef’s statement didn’t categorically rule out that a ONE TV drone was used. The Planning Authority has refused to answer questions sent by Lovin Malta earlier this week to confirm or deny whether one of its drones flew over Grech’s home. Police refused to comment either on the grounds that investigations are still ongoing. Who do you think sent the drone over Grech’s home?