Bernard Grech Invites Charles Azzopardi To Join Opposition If He Wins Labour Party Seat In Casual Election

PN Leader has invited Charles Azzopardi to join the Opposition if he is elected in the casual election for the Labour Party seat vacated by former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna.

Azzopardi, former mayor to Rabat, was the first to submit his nomination for the seat. He’ll be challenged by Malta Tourism Authority Chairman Gavin Gulia and Malta Council for Science and Technology Chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, who is also a former PN MP.

Azzopardi, who was barred from contesting under Labour in the 2019 local elections, is now a PN paid-up member (tesserat). He even voted in the leadership election between Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech.

Results from the 2017 general election indicate that Azzopardi could steal the seat. However, it will likely be a close battle.

Speaking in an interview with Illum’s Yendrick Cioffi on Net, Grech referenced positive survey results which showed significant gains for the PN. He said that the party was also making strides in participation.

He said that the nation was growing fed up with the government’s constant spin, saying that he would have refrained from attacking teachers during a recent dispute.

“Teachers deserve more respect. They work tirelessly, and all they wanted was to teach online for a couple of days in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases,” he said.

Grech, who has faced questions over the lack of changes to the Opposition’s Shadow Cabinet, revealed that his proposal to have a woman occupy the position of deputy leader will be delayed till after the general election. He did reference the appointment of lawyer Martina Caruana in the party.

