Bernard Grech Lays Flowers In Bidnija: ‘We Can’t Wait For Others To Take Action For Us’
Opposition leader Bernard Grech this morning placed flowers at a memorial to Daphne Caruana Galizia in the Bidnija field where she was killed four years ago.
Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb attack on 16th October 2017 as she left her Bidnija home.
On the four-year anniversary of her killing, Grech, accompanied by his wife AnnMarie and party secretary general Michael Piccinino and other party officials, visited the site of the attack together with Caruana Galizia’s son Matthew.
In a Facebook post, Grech called on people to push back against corruption and abuse, and to think of the national interest.
It would all have been in vain, he said, if society were to continue tolerating abuses and unfair society. “If we keep turning a blind eye, waiting for others to take action, if we keep thinking of our wallets, rather than the damage being done to our country,” Grec said.
He called on the country to take action and ensure that what happened to Daphne Caruana Galizia did not ever happen again.
