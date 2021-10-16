Bernard Grech Lays Flowers In Bidnija: ‘We Can’t Wait For Others To Take Action For Us’

Opposition leader Bernard Grech this morning placed flowers at a memorial to Daphne Caruana Galizia in the Bidnija field where she was killed four years ago.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb attack on 16th October 2017 as she left her Bidnija home.

On the four-year anniversary of her killing, Grech, accompanied by his wife AnnMarie and party secretary general Michael Piccinino and other party officials, visited the site of the attack together with Caruana Galizia’s son Matthew.