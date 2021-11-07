Bernard Grech: Parliament Must Investigate Joseph Muscat’s €60,000 Swiss Consultancy Payment

Malta’s Parliament must investigate a series of payments made by a Swiss firm to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat right after he resigned as the nation’s leader, PN Leader Bernard Grech said today.

His call for an investigation comes after revelations that Muscat pocketed €60,000 over at least four payments from Swiss company Accutor AG, a company which had been given over €3 million by Steward Healthcare when it took over the VGH Hospitals deal.

Grech made the call during an interview on PN’s NET radio, saying the matter was an urgent one.

And it wasn’t only him – NGOs Occupy Justice and Repubblika also reacted strongly to the news.

“Joseph Muscat is still cashing cheques from the dirty deals he brokered while he was still Malta’s Prime Minister, and he yet he continues to deny this,” Occupy Justice said in a statement.

“He awarded a government contract worth millions to a company which was paying millions to the same company he later billed for consultancy services. This is highly unethical and suspicious and shows that Muscat, rather than working for the betterment of the country he was elected to look after, was instead just feathering his retirement nest,” they said, demanded an “immediate investigation” into the legality of the payments.