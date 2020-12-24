د . إAEDSRر . س

Bernard Grech Placed In Mandatory Quarantine Until New Year's Day After Wife Comes Into Contact With COVID-19 Case

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has been placed in mandatory quarantine after his wife came into contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19. 

Grech said that the health authorities have ordered him to stay at home until New Year’s Day because an LSE and a student from the school his wife works at had tested posited for the virus.

“I have therefore suspended my physical presence until then, although it will continue in a virtual manner. I urge everyone to follow the health authorities’ directives, particularly during the festive season. We can remain in contact with our loved ones and take care of each other.”

Grech’s wife AnneMarie tested positive for COVID-19 during his campaign for Opposition leader last summer. She later recovered and said the experience made her realise how ugly solitude can be. 

