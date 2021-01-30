Bernard Grech Promises To Remove Prison Director Alexander Dalli If He Becomes Prime Minister

د . إAEDSRر . س

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has promised to remove Prison Director Alexander Dalli should his party be elected to government.

This comes after a notice signed by the director of the correctional services agency was revealed, stating that the prison was to “teach fear”.

Speaking on radio station 103FM today, Grech described the sign as an “obscenity” and a let down to police, prisons, officers, lawyers and citizens.

“Not only is it an obscenity, but the government has said nothing about it, 48 hours after the placard was published. Dalli would not be there if we were in government,” Grech said. 

The document, signed by Dalli in 2018, has since been removed from the prison’s walls. It was published online by former Xarabank presenter Peppi Azzopardi.

“If violence and crime are to be curbed, we are the only people who can do it. The inmate does not fear the police, the judge or the jury. Therefore it is our job to teach fear. Welcome to prison!” the sign read.

 

Posted by Peppi Azzopardi on Thursday, 28 January 2021

Former soldier Alexander Dalli, known for his military-style leadership, took over the facility in 2018.

Since, Corridano Correctional Facility has undergone some major reforms, including an increase of mental health and healthcare workers working there full-time. Dalli has also claimed to eradicate drug use in prison and believes methods like solitary confinement and a tightened visitation rights are necessary to instil discipline.

However, former Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia has said drugs have been found within prison walls at least 19 times in 2019 alone.

Watch Lovin Malta’s exclusive interview with Alexander Dalli here.

