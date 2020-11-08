Bernard Grech Reinvigorates PN Support But Is Still Far Off Robert Abela’s Labour Party

Bernard Grech has reinvigorated support within the Nationalist Party, new surveys show, but the struggling political party is still failing to gain ground on Prime Minister Robert Abela’s Labour Party.

A Malta Today survey has revealed that the gap between Abela and Grech widened to 17% after Abela scored 48.4% compared to Grech’s 31.5% in a trust rating.

Abela leads Grech across all age groups, among men and women, and in all regions except Gozo. There, Geech enjoys a 45.% trust rating, compared to the Prime Minister’s 38.2%. The PN also registered 50.6% of the island to the Labour Party’s 27.8%.

A positive for Grech is his rating among PN voters, with 90.4% backing the new leader, a significant improvement when compared to the downward trend under Adrian Delia’s leadership.

The PN did manage to score one of its best survey results in years, with support standing at 32.4% to the Labour Party’s 44.2%. The gap between the two still widened slightly to about 38,000 votes.

Abela has managed to steer some PN voters his way, possibly due to the turmoil that erupted amid the leadership crisis. Around 3.3% of voters who voted for the PN in 2017 have now switched the Labour Party.

The Labour Party has also so lost some voters amid COVID-19 concerns and continuing allegations with 1.2% moving to its rival.

Third parties are still failing to gain any major ground with the newly formed ADPD only registering 0.7% of support.

