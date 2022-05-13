Bernard Grech Submits Sole Nomination For PN Leader

Bernard Grech will go unchallenged for the role of PN leader after submitting his nomination earlier today.

The election, which takes place on the weekend of 27th and 28th May, will be a simple formality for Grech to be reconfirmed as leader, despite yet another devastating loss in the general election.

In a statement, Grech said that the support he has received from PN councillors means that he can continue to take the necessary decisions to improve the party.

Grech has been PN leader since October 2020, replacing Adrian Delia in what turned out to be a bitter battle between internal party rivals. However, he failed to improve the PN’s electoral performance in the general election, with the gap from the Labour Party now at 39,000 votes.

He recently revealed that the party’s debt stands at a massive €32 million and has said he could not rule out potentially selling off party clubs and closing down Net, the PN’s media wing.

Should someone have challenged Grech for the leadership?