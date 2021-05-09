Bernard Grech Takes Serious Hit In Surveys, But Roberta Metsola Hopes It’s An Alarm Bell For Party To ‘Capture Imagination’ Of Voters

Bernard Grech has taken a serious hit in popularity according to the latest surveys. However, Robert Metsola hopes that the latest results will be an “alarm bell” to “present sound, updated policy and capture the imagination of the electorate”.

According to a survey by Malta Today, the PN leader’s trust rating is now at 25.7%, dropping 10%. It is his worst result since becoming PN leader in September 2020. The party also lost support, dropping to 30%, the same level when Grech took over the party.

The PN’s rivals, the Labour Party, has made the gains, with the ruling party enjoying around 44.8% of support, according to the surveys. Robert Abela’s trust rating has increased to 49.6%. The gap between the parties, according to the survey, is now 39,000 votes.

It has been a challenging month for the PN, who have had to deal with an attempted hack and yet another public spat involving former leader Adrian Delia and Jason Azzopardi. Meanwhile, the Labour Party government has powered through an impressive vaccination campaign, with over one in five people receiving the second dose of a vaccine. More than 350,000 people have received the first dose.

It appears that continued allegations of corrupt deals, including a 270 million contract at St Vincent De Paul, are not having a dent in the government’s popularity.

“Surveys are a snapshot of a period in time and there is no denying that, particularly with the fallout from the internal issues, the PN has had better weeks. But it goes deeper than that and the message is further reaching,” Metsola said.

“It is disappointing of course that the Party’s message has not resonated but rather than get disheartened I hope we see this as a call to action, an alarm bell reminding us to roll up our sleeves and knock on doors, present sound, updated policy and capture the imagination of the electorate.”

“We need to represent the hope that the next generation so desperately want to see.”

“We need to present our ideas on how to create new, sustainable, economic niches, on how we can safeguard our environment, protect our urban heritage and deliver clean air; how we can ensure a level playing field in justice and social equality – and of course we have to be able to hold Government to account on its failings including every scandalous deal from St Vincent De Paul to ElectroGas to the nepotism and division that they promulgate so intently.”

“Most importantly, we have to be able to convince that we can do all of that, that we can be a true alternative to this administration and I remain hopeful that we can.”

