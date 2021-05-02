د . إAEDSRر . س

Bernard Grech Urges Malta To Get Vaccinated As He Receives His First Jab

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appealed to the citizens of Malta to get their COVID-19 vaccination shot as he received his today.

“Today it was my turn to take the vaccine against COVID-19. I urge those who can take it to do so when it’s their turn. In that way we’ll be able to continue fighting this pandemic,” he said.

Grech’s message was shared alongside an image from the Mosta Health Clinic, where he received it.

Similarly, Prime Minister Robert Abela is set to receive his vaccine shot on Tuesday.

Last month, Malta opened its inoculation programme to over 40s. As of this Tuesday, it will be opened up to over 30s.

Earlier today, Grech was interviewed by fashion designer Luke Azzopardi in a discussion covering a wide range of topics ranging from mental health to access to housing for all people – watch it below. 

Intervista mal-Kap tal-PN Bernard Grech

Il-Kap tal-Partit Nazzjonalista Bernard Grech intervistat minn Luke Azzopardi

Posted by Bernard Grech on Sunday, May 2, 2021

Tag someone who needs to see this 

READ NEXT: Swedish Man Charged For Cannabis Use After Police Noticed He Wasn't Wearing A Mask In Marsaskala

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All