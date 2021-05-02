Bernard Grech Urges Malta To Get Vaccinated As He Receives His First Jab

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appealed to the citizens of Malta to get their COVID-19 vaccination shot as he received his today.

“Today it was my turn to take the vaccine against COVID-19. I urge those who can take it to do so when it’s their turn. In that way we’ll be able to continue fighting this pandemic,” he said.

Grech’s message was shared alongside an image from the Mosta Health Clinic, where he received it.