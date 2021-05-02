Bernard Grech Urges Malta To Get Vaccinated As He Receives His First Jab
Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appealed to the citizens of Malta to get their COVID-19 vaccination shot as he received his today.
“Today it was my turn to take the vaccine against COVID-19. I urge those who can take it to do so when it’s their turn. In that way we’ll be able to continue fighting this pandemic,” he said.
Grech’s message was shared alongside an image from the Mosta Health Clinic, where he received it.
Similarly, Prime Minister Robert Abela is set to receive his vaccine shot on Tuesday.
Last month, Malta opened its inoculation programme to over 40s. As of this Tuesday, it will be opened up to over 30s.
Earlier today, Grech was interviewed by fashion designer Luke Azzopardi in a discussion covering a wide range of topics ranging from mental health to access to housing for all people – watch it below.
Intervista mal-Kap tal-PN Bernard Grech
Il-Kap tal-Partit Nazzjonalista Bernard Grech intervistat minn Luke Azzopardi
Posted by Bernard Grech on Sunday, May 2, 2021
